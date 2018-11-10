Okanagan weather: Mix of sun, clouds for Saturday, Sunday

It’s cool and cloudy in the Okanagan this Saturday morning, with temperatures hovering around a crisp 2 C.

While it’s not beach weather, it’s not raining or snowing and nor will it be for the next few days, according to Environment Canada. Today’s weather will be mainly cloudy with sunny periods, with highs ranging from 5 C in Vernon and Kelowna to 6 C in Penticton.

The overnight lows will be -2 C in Vernon and Kelowna and -1 C in Penticton, along with partly cloudy skies throughout the Valley. However, with the wind chill, the overnight low will feel more like – 5 C in the South and -6 C in the Central and North.

Road-wise, webcams via DriveBC show nearly clear, snow-free driving throughout the Southern Interior, the only exception being the Brenda Mines and Elkhart areas along the Okanagan Connector.

Today’s temperatures will be nearly identical for Sunday, with the day being mainly cloudy with sunny periods and highs of 4 C to 5 C, and overnight lows dropping to -4 C.

The forecast for Monday and Tuesday is sunny, though clouds are projected to roll in Tuesday night, with a chance of snow or rain on Wednesday. The forecast for Thursday and Friday will be cloudy with a chance of showers.