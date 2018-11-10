New Maple Ridge mayor wants to set a standard with new code of conduct rules

The new council in Maple Ridge plans to discuss and adopt a code of conduct at its first meeting Tuesday.

The goal: everyone please get along!

In a statement, Mayor Mike Morden says it’s about moving forward with a strong foundation of mutual respect. Much of it boils down to HR 101.

“The draft code of conduct reflects the input of all of the members of our new council and I look forward to discussing it in the public forum on Tuesday. This is an important milestone that will set the tone for the next four years,” Morden said.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge residents don’t trust their council

The guidelines include directives such as when working with each other: foster a safe space for debate and decision-making and seek to understand, rather than jump to conclusions.

When dealing with the public, use respectful verbal and body language and do not interrupt. Directi critique at the issue, not at the person raising the issue.

Seek to understand, respecting the feelings of those going before council, and appreciate that some may feel vulnerable in doing so.

“When we came together after the election we all agreed that we want to move forward with a strong foundation of mutual respect, professionalism, and open-mindedness as we deliberate on the important issues facing our community,” said Morden.

“Our citizens have elected a council with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and perspectives, and it is important that we create an environment where we, and those who come before us, feel welcome to share their perspective as we do the people’s business,”

READ MORE: RCMP investigating threats and online harassment towards Maple Ridge mayor

Over the years, residents have been divided over the city’s homelessness issues, specifically, how to regulate and manage recovery and transition houses in the city.

The previous mayor Nicole Read was the subject of harassment and threats for her stance on advocating for homeless shelters in the city.