Police make large crack bust in St. Boniface

Winnipeg police have a 33-year-old man in custody after a routine traffic stop Thursday morning uncovered a large quantity of crack cocaine.

At around 10:50 a.m., a driver tried to evade a police checkpoint near Traverse Avenue and Marion Street. In an attempt to flee, the vehicle slid into a fence in the rear lane of Goulet Street.

The driver took off on foot, and police say he was seen throwing items to the ground as he ran. Police apprehended him in a parking lot in the 200 block of Marion Street.

READ MORE: Drugs, weapons seized during searches in Winnipeg and East St. Paul

Police found two cell phones and more than $300 in cash on the driver, as well as approximately 40 pieces of crack cocaine (street value $1,600), 80 pieces of individually wrapped crack ($3,200), and a larger piece of crack ($250).

Junior Anthony Wilmot is charged with possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, mischief under $5,000, possessing property obtained by crime, and a number of traffic offences.

He’s currently in custody at the Remand Centre.

WATCH: Winnipeg police say gaps in treatment and crime prevention fuel the drug trade