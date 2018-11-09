Saskatoon weather outlook: snow slides back in

Snow slides in to start the weekend.

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

-28 is what it felt like Friday morning in Saskatoon as temperatures plunged back to -19 to start the day with -20 temperatures and -30 wind chills recorded in other parts of central Saskatchewan.

Early morning sunshine started to diminish as clouds rolled in during the day, helping warm us up to -13 C before noon with a breezy wind of 30 gusting to 40 km/h keeping wind chills around -25.

The southerly wind will remain gusty through the afternoon, helping warm us up into minus single digits as a system approaches and keeps us in the clouds.

Friday night

The Alberta Clipper system slides through Friday night, bringing with it snow and breezy winds as we cool down into minus double digits overnight.

Saturday

-19 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill early Saturday morning with snow lingering into the day with 2 to 4 centimetres expected by the time it tapers off.

Cloudy skies will also stick around until later on when some late afternoon sunny breaks may appear after we climb up to a daytime high in mid-minus single digits.

Remembrance Day Sunday

It’ll feel like the -20s Remembrance Day morning with temperatures dropping back into the mid-minus teens to start the day.

Sunday is shaping up to be partly to mostly sunny with a breezy northwesterly wind at times as we climb to an afternoon high around -10 C with wind chills only warming up to around -18.

Holiday Monday

Clear skies and an arctic high pressure system dropping in will bring in a chilly start to holiday Monday with temperatures diving back toward the -20s and morning wind chills close to -30.

We should manage to make it up into minus single digits for an afternoon high as clouds roll in during the day.

Work week outlook

Clouds swing back in for the short work week ahead with daytime highs finally popping back up into mid-minus single digits and a chance of flurries, particularly on Thursday.

Ian Robertson took the November 9 Your Saskatchewan photo at Soldier Field in Woodlawn Cemetery in Saskatoon:

