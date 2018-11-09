City seeking public input on Wolseley bike project

The City of Winnipeg is looking for the public’s input on the first phase of a project to create a Wolseley-to-downtown pedestrian and cycling corridor.

When completed, the corridor will connect to the Omand’s Creek pathway, the protected bike lanes on Assiniboine Avenue and Sherbrook Street, the bike lane on Maryland Street, and a planned neighbourhood greenway on Ruby Street.

READ MORE: WRENCH hopes to steer free bikes away from meth addicts this weekend

The city’s Walk Bike Projects team will be consulting with various community stakeholders, but is providing a number of opportunities for members of the public to make their voices heard.

You can provide feedback through an online survey at the city’s website, or attend one of four pop-up events in November:

Nov. 23 at Thom Bargen Coffee, 64 Sherbrook St., 8-10 a.m.

Nov. 23 at Verde Juice Bar, 887 Westminster Ave., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Nov. 23 at Food Fare, 115 Maryland St., 4-6 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Robert A. Steen Community Centre, 980 Palmerston Ave., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WATCH: Winnipeg launches bike-sharing program aimed at tourists, downtown workers