1 killed after car set on fire and three people stabbed in Melbourne business district

One person was killed and others treated for stab wounds following an incident that saw a car on fire before a man started attacking people with a knife in Melbourne’s business district on Friday.

A single individual was arrested after the incident that unfolded at Bourke and Swanston Streets.

We’re live with Superintendent David Clayton following an incident on Bourke St in the CBD this afternoon. https://t.co/OkzIPBVb3m — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) November 9, 2018

The incident began after police responded to reports of a car fire at about 4:20 p.m. local time.

As police responded, they were confronted by a man who had a knife and was threatening them, Victoria Police Supt. David Clayton said at a news conference.

People nearby advised that members of the public had been stabbed, Clayton said.

Police shot the suspected attacker in the chest, leaving him in critical condition as he was taken to hospital.

In total, three people were stabbed and one died at the scene.

A bomb response unit blocked off the area and was focused on “making the scene safe.”

Police were not looking for any further suspects, but they did ask any witnesses to make statements at the Melbourne West police station, or else upload any video or photographs they might have to the force’s Facebook page.

Clayton did not take questions, but he said there are currently no known links to terrorism and that police are keeping an “open mind.”

Tweets posted in the area showed a car on fire and smoke reaching up into the sky.

Chaos in #bourkest as a guy seems to have set his car on fire then attacked police with a knife. Police response was swift and overwhelming. I heard at least one gunshot initially. pic.twitter.com/j5BB8VVehI — Meegan May (@meegslouise) November 9, 2018

Fire crews are at the scene and the ute fire has been extinguished. Crowds have gathered watching it all unfold behind police lines #BourkeSt @naamanzhou pic.twitter.com/QgRTQipHRP — Melissa Davey (@MelissaLDavey) November 9, 2018

Significant fire in Bourke Street – road blocked between Swanston and Russell Streets pic.twitter.com/H6xO1pzy5L — acuriouscook (@loumick3) November 9, 2018

People have been advised to avoid the area unless it’s necessary for them to be there.