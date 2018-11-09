1 killed after car set on fire and three people stabbed in Melbourne business district
One person was killed and others treated for stab wounds following an incident that saw a car on fire before a man started attacking people with a knife in Melbourne’s business district on Friday.
A single individual was arrested after the incident that unfolded at Bourke and Swanston Streets.
The incident began after police responded to reports of a car fire at about 4:20 p.m. local time.
As police responded, they were confronted by a man who had a knife and was threatening them, Victoria Police Supt. David Clayton said at a news conference.
People nearby advised that members of the public had been stabbed, Clayton said.
Police shot the suspected attacker in the chest, leaving him in critical condition as he was taken to hospital.
In total, three people were stabbed and one died at the scene.
A bomb response unit blocked off the area and was focused on “making the scene safe.”
Police were not looking for any further suspects, but they did ask any witnesses to make statements at the Melbourne West police station, or else upload any video or photographs they might have to the force’s Facebook page.
Clayton did not take questions, but he said there are currently no known links to terrorism and that police are keeping an “open mind.”
Tweets posted in the area showed a car on fire and smoke reaching up into the sky.
People have been advised to avoid the area unless it’s necessary for them to be there.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.