5 things to do this weekend for Friday, November 9, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
1 – Remembrance Day Ceremony & Parade
November 11 10 AM
Cenotaph at Victory Square, Vancouver
Vancouver.ca
2 – Remembrance Day Open House
November 11
Okanagan Military Museum
Kelownamuseums.ca
3 – Vancouver Train Expo
November 10 & 11
Forum Building at the Pacific National Exhibition
Vancouvertrainexpo.ca
4 – Circle Craft Market
November 7 – 11
Vancouver Convention Centre
Circlecraft.net
5 – Beautiful – The Carole King Musical
November 13-18
The Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver
Queenelizabeththeatre.org
