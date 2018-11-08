5 Things To Do

More
5 Things
November 8, 2018 5:33 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, November 9, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province

A A

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

1 – Remembrance Day Ceremony & Parade
November 11 10 AM
Cenotaph at Victory Square, Vancouver
Vancouver.ca

2 – Remembrance Day Open House
November 11
Okanagan Military Museum
Kelownamuseums.ca

3 – Vancouver Train Expo
November 10 & 11
Forum Building at the Pacific National Exhibition
Vancouvertrainexpo.ca

4 – Circle Craft Market
November 7 – 11
Vancouver Convention Centre
Circlecraft.net

5 – Beautiful – The Carole King Musical
November 13-18
The Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver
Queenelizabeththeatre.org

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News