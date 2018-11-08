Canada
November 8, 2018 4:06 pm

Montreal’s La Presse plans to cut 37 jobs

By Online Producer  Global News

La Presse adopted a not-for-profit structure earlier this year.

Karol Dahl/Global News
Montreal-based La Presse is seeking to cut 37 jobs as part of cost-cutting operations.

Management of the French-language media organization met with employees Thursday morning to announce they were seeking voluntary departures.

La Presse has a total of 550 employees, with 230 of them in its newsroom.

The move comes less than six months after the newspaper officially adopted a not-for-profit structure. Power Corp., which owned La Presse, agreed to grant $50 million to the new venture.

In May, the Quebec government paved the way for the change by fast-tracking a provision of an act adopted in 1967 regarding La Presse’s ownership.

At the time, La Presse described the not-for-profit structure as a “modern approach” and added it was adapted to the realities of present-day media.

The media organization also ceased publishing print editions on Dec. 30, 2017, opting instead to publish content on its digital platforms.

— with files from the Canadian Press

