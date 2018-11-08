Crime
November 8, 2018 2:21 pm

Man wanted for pulling wigs off Orthodox Jewish women

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Orthodox Jewish families in the Los Angeles area say they are on edge after a string of assaults.

A A

Los Angeles police are searching for a man suspected of pulling wigs off Orthodox Jewish women in incidents that investigators say are possible hate crimes.

Orthodox Jewish women often wear wigs, scarfs or hats to cover their hair as a symbol of modesty.

READ MORE: Thousands #ShowUpForShabbat around the world in solidarity with Pittsburgh shooting victims

Officials Wednesday say an 80-year-old woman had her wig snatched from her head on a North Hollywood street on Sept. 19, which was the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. Police say the man then smiled and handed back the wig.

Police say the same day, the man tried to pull the wig from a 36-year-old woman in the same neighborhood and this week, he ripped the wig from a 58-year-old woman and tossed it on the ground.

READ MORE: Canada apologizes for turning away Jewish refugees in 1939 — why that matters

Police say the man could face charges of battery.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
#ShowUpForShabbat
anti-Semitism
California
Hate Crime
Orthodox Jew
Pittsburgh shooting
synagogue
Tree of Life
Yom Kippur

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News