3 rushed to hospital after housefire in Shannonville

A fire broke out in a home on Shannonville Road, just north of Highway 2, at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and according to the Tyendinaga Township Fire Department, there were three people inside the home at the time of the blaze.

READ MORE: Mail grinds to a halt from Belleville to Cornwall in latest rotating postal strike

All three people were able to escape and were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire Chief James Oliver told Global News that his crew fought the blaze for two-and-a-half hours and concluded their cleanup just after 7 p.m.

The Tyendinaga Fire Department had all three of its firetrucks on scene, along with assistance from the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory Fire Department, and stations 3 and 4 from Belleville.

Shannoville Road was blocked to traffic from around 2:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘Look, Listen, Learn’: Fire Prevention Week launched in Saint John

Oliver said the crews will be back throughout the day on Thursday to further their cleanup.