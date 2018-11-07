‘Respected and loved:’ Tributes pour in for former Rogers exec, veteran radio DJ who died in Mexico

Tributes are pouring in following the deaths of Terri Michael and Leslie Sole, two prominent figures in Canadian broadcasting who were killed in a car crash earlier this week.

The crash took place on Monday in Cabos San Lucas, Mexico, where the couple lived, according to reports.

Deeply saddened to hear of the deaths of Leslie Sole and Terri Michael. Both were respected and loved in the broadcasting world. Honoured to work with Leslie for 20 years. He was a pioneer. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) November 6, 2018

Sole spent 25 years at Rogers and served as the CEO of Rogers Media. Rick Brace, president of Rogers Media, described him as a visionary who passionately loved Canadian television.

“Leslie was a creative executive who never shied away from bold decisions and was the architect of pioneering stations such as OMNI Television,” he said in a statement.

Very sad day at Rogers when we learned of the deaths of Leslie Sole and his wife Terri Michael. Leslie was a trail blazer in television in Canada – CityNews Toronto https://t.co/lsqWfYPUGx via @CityNews — Edward Rogers (@EdwardSRogers) November 7, 2018

“Rogers Media extends its deepest condolences to the entire Sole family on the passing of Leslie and his wife Terri. We join with friends and colleagues in the remembrance of this respected media leader, one we were proud to call our own,” he said.

Terri Michael had a decades-long career in radio broadcasting. She worked at several stations in Toronto, including CKFM 99.9 FM, Q107, CHFI-FM 98.1, EZ ROCK 97.3 FM, and at Montreal’s CHOM 99.7. She also hosted a show on the Biography Channel.

When I was a teenager in Montreal during the mid-1970's, Terri Michael was the afternoon host on CHOM FM. Always remember how nice she was to a group of geeky guys from the Beanconsfield High School radio station touring the CHOM studios and hanging out. Total treat! RIP — Kevin Putnam (@fuzzyresident) November 6, 2018

In Cabos San Lucas, she hosted a radio show called Total Recall, 40 Years of Rock.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, who worked with Sole at Rogers, said in a tweet that Sole and Michael were “respected and loved in the broadcasting world.”

Our condolences go out to family and friends of Terri Michael and Leslie Sole. Terri was a former CHOM announcer and first female announcer in Canada to host morning and afternoon shifts, Leslie served as a former Program Director for CHOM. https://t.co/U1gicGRHPW pic.twitter.com/HcbOkxjpHQ — CHOM 97 7 Montreal (@CHOM977) November 7, 2018

I worked with the wonderful Terri Michael in the '80s at CKFM and her husband Les Sole was a radio sales legend. I'm told they have died in a car accident in Mexico. Feck. Feck. Feck. Feck. — Michael Stafford (@Loogan640) November 6, 2018

Leslie Sole, a Canadian broadcast veteran who left Rogers Media in 2011 after 25 years, has died. Sole and his wife, Terri Michael, a veteran radio DJ, TV host and voice talent, were killed after being involved in a vehicle crash near their home in Cabos San Lucas in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/cGAqdtl1Ry — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) November 6, 2018