‘Respected and loved:’ Tributes pour in for former Rogers exec, veteran radio DJ who died in Mexico

Tributes are pouring in following the deaths of Terri Michael and Leslie Sole, two prominent figures in Canadian broadcasting who were killed in a car crash earlier this week.
The crash took place on Monday in Cabos San Lucas, Mexico, where the couple lived, according to reports.
Sole spent 25 years at Rogers and served as the CEO of Rogers Media. Rick Brace, president of Rogers Media, described him as a visionary who passionately loved Canadian television.
“Leslie was a creative executive who never shied away from bold decisions and was the architect of pioneering stations such as OMNI Television,” he said in a statement.
“Rogers Media extends its deepest condolences to the entire Sole family on the passing of Leslie and his wife Terri. We join with friends and colleagues in the remembrance of this respected media leader, one we were proud to call our own,” he said.
Terri Michael had a decades-long career in radio broadcasting. She worked at several stations in Toronto, including CKFM 99.9 FM, Q107, CHFI-FM 98.1, EZ ROCK 97.3 FM, and at Montreal’s CHOM 99.7. She also hosted a show on the Biography Channel.
In Cabos San Lucas, she hosted a radio show called Total Recall, 40 Years of Rock.
Toronto Mayor John Tory, who worked with Sole at Rogers, said in a tweet that Sole and Michael were “respected and loved in the broadcasting world.”
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.