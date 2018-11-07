Canada
November 7, 2018 9:39 am

Mail grinds to a halt from Belleville to Cornwall in latest rotating postal strike

By Online Reporter  Global News

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers called a strike in several cities and towns in eastern Ontario on Nov. 7.

File
A A

Early Wednesday morning, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) announced rotating strikes in several new locations in eastern Ontario.

According to the union’s Twitter account, starting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 7, postal workers were called off the job in Kingston, Belleville, Brockville, Napanee and Cornwall.

READ MORE: New economic minister says scrapping Ontario College of Trades is good for business

A strike was also called in Lindsay, Ont. at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

These new areas were added to the an already long list of municipalities called to walk off the job in southern Ontario Wednesday morning: Chatham, Clinton, Georgetown, Milton, Orangeville, Port Hope, Stratford, Strathroy, Tillsonburg, Wingham and Woodstock.

The new Nov. 7 strikes come less than a day after postal workers in the country’s largest processing centre in Toronto walked off the job for a second time in three weeks.

WATCH: CUPW director weighs in on impact of postal strike so far

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says 4,500 Canada Post employees joined picket lines in Toronto at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Canada Post says there is no indication when that strike will end, adding it will worsen backlogs in mail or parcel deliveries across the country.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Belleville
Brockville
Canada Post
Canadian Union of Postal Workers
Cornwall
Kingston
lindsay
Mail Workers Strike
Napanee
Postal Strike
Strike

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News