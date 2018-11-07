Mail grinds to a halt from Belleville to Cornwall in latest rotating postal strike

Early Wednesday morning, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) announced rotating strikes in several new locations in eastern Ontario.

According to the union’s Twitter account, starting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 7, postal workers were called off the job in Kingston, Belleville, Brockville, Napanee and Cornwall.

A strike was also called in Lindsay, Ont. at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Belleville, Cornwall, Kingston, Brockville, Napanee [8am ET] and Lindsay (ON) [8:15am ET] locals are on strike Nov 7 – Members: contact your local for more info [https://t.co/gMNdGgYrtg] #canlab #negos2018 pic.twitter.com/maGWbd6h5y — cupw (@cupw) November 7, 2018

These new areas were added to the an already long list of municipalities called to walk off the job in southern Ontario Wednesday morning: Chatham, Clinton, Georgetown, Milton, Orangeville, Port Hope, Stratford, Strathroy, Tillsonburg, Wingham and Woodstock.

Chatham, Clinton, Georgetown, Milton, Orangeville, Port Hope, Stratford, Strathroy, Tillsonburg, Wingham, and Woodstock (ON) locals are on strike as of 12:01am ET, Nov 7 – Members: contact your local for more info [https://t.co/gMNdGgYrtg] #canlab #negos2018 pic.twitter.com/8lYAhZAUOM — cupw (@cupw) November 7, 2018

The new Nov. 7 strikes come less than a day after postal workers in the country’s largest processing centre in Toronto walked off the job for a second time in three weeks.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says 4,500 Canada Post employees joined picket lines in Toronto at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Canada Post says there is no indication when that strike will end, adding it will worsen backlogs in mail or parcel deliveries across the country.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

