Blogs
November 7, 2018 10:00 am

Scott Thompson: Win or lose, chaos follows Trump

Scott Thompson By Radio Host  900 CHML

In this Oct. 26, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump points to the media as he speaks during a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C. Trump is accusing the media of being ‚Äúthe true Enemy of People‚Äù in the wake of a mass shooting and a mail bomb plot.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

A A

When U.S. president Donald Trump was elected back in 2016, with his fellow Republicans also controlling both the House of Representatives and the Senate, the Democrats vowed to fix the mistake and regain some sort of control in the midterm election two years away.

Many on the left felt that Trump’s election was all some sort of giant misunderstanding. They refused to admit defeat to a leader such as Trump, or to understand why he won.

READ MORE: With two years to go, here’s how the U.S midterm results will shape the 2020 campaign

Who knew then just what a wild roller coaster ride it would become.

Most don’t get this excited about a presidential race, let alone a midterm election. Any expert I talked to could not remember this much attention paid to any midterm election in the past.

WATCH BELOW: Sarah Sanders says Republican control of Senate ‘huge victory’ for Donald Trump


Story continues below

Some positive collateral damage in this circus is that it has motivated people to vote.

Who knew if you turned politics into a daily reality TV game show it would mobilize the country. There’s no need for Netflix when the president can’t put down Twitter.

The irony here is, it doesn’t matter much what the results are, the chaos won’t be any less.

The Donald’s America will continue to be filled with controversy, divisiveness, and much much more of him.

Considering what we’ve seen, can you imagine what his next presidential race will be like?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Midterms
2018 US midterms
Donald Trump
donald trump midterms
Midterm elections
Trump midterm elections
U.S. midterm elections
US midterms

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News