Scott Thompson: Win or lose, chaos follows Trump

When U.S. president Donald Trump was elected back in 2016, with his fellow Republicans also controlling both the House of Representatives and the Senate, the Democrats vowed to fix the mistake and regain some sort of control in the midterm election two years away.

Many on the left felt that Trump’s election was all some sort of giant misunderstanding. They refused to admit defeat to a leader such as Trump, or to understand why he won.

READ MORE: With two years to go, here’s how the U.S midterm results will shape the 2020 campaign

Who knew then just what a wild roller coaster ride it would become.

Most don’t get this excited about a presidential race, let alone a midterm election. Any expert I talked to could not remember this much attention paid to any midterm election in the past.

WATCH BELOW: Sarah Sanders says Republican control of Senate ‘huge victory’ for Donald Trump

Some positive collateral damage in this circus is that it has motivated people to vote.

Who knew if you turned politics into a daily reality TV game show it would mobilize the country. There’s no need for Netflix when the president can’t put down Twitter.

The irony here is, it doesn’t matter much what the results are, the chaos won’t be any less.

The Donald’s America will continue to be filled with controversy, divisiveness, and much much more of him.

Considering what we’ve seen, can you imagine what his next presidential race will be like?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.​