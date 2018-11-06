Cannabis
November 6, 2018 4:56 pm
Updated: November 6, 2018 5:07 pm

More than half of Cannabis NB stores closed on Tuesday as shortages continue

By Video Journalist  Global News

WATCH: More than half of all Cannabis NB stores didn't open Tuesday morning because the shelves are empty, making it the second day of mass closures. Callum Smith has more.

A A

Supply issues continue to impact the recreational cannabis market in New Brunswick.

Cannabis NB says 12 of their 20 stores were unable to open Tuesday morning due to stock concerns.

The update comes after Global News reported that 10 of the Crown corporation’s stores were closed on Monday.

READ MORE: Half of Cannabis NB stores closed on Monday morning due to cannabis shortages

The chief commercial officer for OrganiGram, a Moncton-based licenced cannabis producer, says the industry is to blame.

“Right across the country, we’re seeing some shortages in inventory,” says Ray Gracewood.

“I think really, what it comes down to is a difference within the licenced producers on their ability to meet the expectations that they’ve set.”

Ray Gracewood, of Organigram, says it seems industry wasn’t prepared for the supply demand.

Callum Smith/Global News

The two stores each in Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John’s were among those closed. A full list of closed stores provided by Cannabis NB include:

  • Fredericton Woodside
  • Fredericton Brookside
  • Oromocto
  • Bathurst
  • Miramichi
  • Campbellton
  • Edmundston
  • Wyse St. in Moncton
  • Main St. in Moncton
  • Lansdowne in Saint John
  • Rothesay Avenue in Saint John
  • Rothesay

    • Story continues below

Marie-Andrée Bolduc, a spokesperson for Cannabis NB, says they were in tough from the beginning, only receiving 20 to 30 per cent of its original shipment.

She says multiple shipments are expected this week.

“It’s not ideal,” she says.

“We still have some stores open in certain parts of the province, but we’ll try to reopen as soon as we can.”

Bolduc says determining when stores could reopen is difficult to predict due to staggered deliveries.

Organigram says it delivered on 144 per cent of its initial order from Cannabis NB, and production has been ramping up to meet targets.

“We’ve been going full bore on production — increasing the number of shifts that we’re running,” says Gracewood.

“We’ve been shipping out literally on a daily basis.”

Gracewood says they’ll continue to work with New Brunswick, and other provinces across the country to work on forecasting and supply.

“At the end of the day, it’s become pretty clear that some of the other licenced producers haven’t been able to fill on their commitments.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cannabis
cannabis legalization
Cannabis NB
cannabis shortage
Closures
legalized cannabis
marie-andree bolduc
New Brunswick
OrganiGram
Shortage
stock
supply

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News