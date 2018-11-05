Weather
November 5, 2018 4:27 pm

Wind alert issued for Wellington County, Waterloo Region

Matt Carty

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as strong winds with gusts up to 80 km/h are expected in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

The weather office says loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

The strong winds are expected to gradually weaken on Tuesday night.

Areas on the shores of Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario could see winds up to 90 km/h.

