Wind alert issued for Wellington County, Waterloo Region

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as strong winds with gusts up to 80 km/h are expected in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

The weather office says loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

READ MORE: Guelph police respond to 80 calls during wind storm

The strong winds are expected to gradually weaken on Tuesday night.

Areas on the shores of Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario could see winds up to 90 km/h.

JUST IN: Strong winds with gusts up to 80 km/h are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon. #ONSTORM https://t.co/NmcA6hurFr — 1460 CJOY (@1460CJOY) November 5, 2018