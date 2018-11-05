Wind warning issued for Barrie area: Environment Canada

A wind warning has been issued for the Barrie, Midland and Orillia areas.

The warning was issued by Environment Canada just after 3 p.m. on Monday.

According to the weather agency, strong southwesterly winds with gusts up to 90 km/h are expected to develop Tuesday evening and may persist until Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada is warning residents that strong wind can cause damage to buildings and can toss loose objects causing injury or damage.

According to officials, residents should be prepared to adjust their driving to the changing weather conditions.