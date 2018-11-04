In Photos: Local gym hosts fundraiser for Hope Mission

The owner of an Edmonton gym encouraged patrons to fill backpacks with items essential for winter survival and deliver them to the Hope Mission Sunday.

“It’s a way for us to give back,” said Amanda Fex the owner of City Fit Shop. “We’re lucky, we can give back!”

About 50 people including children joined the group walking from Old Strathcona to the Hope Mission downtown to hand deliver the backpacks filled with toiletries, socks, mitts, underwear, hats and other items for the winter season ahead.

This is the fifth year City Fit Shop has hosted the event, delivering 100 backpacks.

“We really love giving back and this was our opportunity to do so,” Fex said.