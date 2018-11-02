Vancouver Santa Claus Parade 2018
Watch the 2018 Vancouver Santa Claus parade

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

The TELUS Santa Claus Parade in downtown Vancouver.

TELUS
The 15th annual Vancouver Santa Claus Parade will be held in downtown Vancouver on Sunday, Dec. 2.

The day’s festivities will start at 9 a.m. with a breakfast buffet with Santa at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

Children will have the opportunity to sit with Santa and confide their Christmas wish list before he presides over the festive parade at noon.

Everyone will also be able enjoy the festivities at the Christmas Square, located at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Then at 12 p.m., TELUS presents the Vancouver Santa Claus Parade, starting at West Georgia and Broughton. It will travel along West Georgia, turn south of Howe and finish at Howe and Davie.

Following the parade, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Santa will be available for free photos at the TELUS Garden.

Global BC’s One-Hour Parade Special

Global BC will be airing a one-hour special on Global and BC1 throughout December, hosted by Paul Haysom and Sonia Sunger. Check back for details and airdates.

You will also be able to watch the special above once it airs.

