Child seriously injured by dog while trick-or-treating in Port Dover

A four-year-old girl has been seriously injured by a dog while out trick-or-treating in Port Dover.

READ MORE: Teenager airlifted to London hospital following single-vehicle crash in Norfolk County

On Wednesday night, Norfolk County OPP were called by a concerned parent, who reported that their daughter was bitten by an English bulldog.

They said the dog had run out from inside a home and jumped up on the child causing serious injuries to the girl’s face.

READ MORE: Norfolk OPP mediate after fed-up man barks and howls to wake neighbour

The child was taken to hospital for treatment, while the dog has been quarantined for 10 days.