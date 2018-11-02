Canada
November 2, 2018

Child seriously injured by dog while trick-or-treating in Port Dover

By Reporter  900 CHML

Norfolk County OPP say a little girl was seriously injured by a dog in Port Dover.

A four-year-old girl has been seriously injured by a dog while out trick-or-treating in Port Dover.

On Wednesday night, Norfolk County OPP were called by a concerned parent, who reported that their daughter was bitten by an English bulldog.

They said the dog had run out from inside a home and jumped up on the child causing serious injuries to the girl’s face.

The child was taken to hospital for treatment, while the dog has been quarantined for 10 days.

