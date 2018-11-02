Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Cumberland County

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Cumberland County.

RCMP say they responded to the crash just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of Highway 104 in Londonderry, N.S.

The collision happened inside the Cumberland County line, just west of the toll plaza.

RCMP say the driver was the lone occupant of the truck. He was in critical condition when he was found in the overturned vehicle by a passing motorist.

The man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

An RCMP collision analyst was on scene and one lane of the highway was closed for several hours as the investigation took place.