Canadian country crooner Brett Kissel trick-or-treats in Headingley, Man.

A special trick-or-treater stopped for candy in Headingley, just outside of Winnipeg, for Halloween this year.

Canadian country singer Brett Kissel posted on social media thanking the Manitoba community for letting his family of five (including the dog) go door-to-door for candy.

Watch: Brett Kissel talks fatherhood

Kissel said he knew being on tour would make the Halloween tradition difficult for his daughters, who are 2 and 1.

But the family parked the tour bus in Headingley and threw on costumes anyway.

“Our bus driver, when we pulled up between Winnipeg and Portage La Prairie, pulled over in a nice subdivision, a nice residential area so we pulled our bus over,” Kissel told 680 CJOB.

READ MORE: Brett Kissel to sing ‘O Canada’ at the 2018 Grey Cup

Kissel’s family sported Little Mermaid characters. Even his dog got in on the fun.

“I wasn’t dressed like a country singer that’s for sure, I had a big white beard and dressed up like the King of the Sea,” Kissel said.

“The licence plate is true. It genuinely is ‘Friendly Manitoba,'” Kissel posted on social media.