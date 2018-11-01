Police handing out bike lights in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie

Police will be carrying out a cyclist safety operation in the borough of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie Thursday evening.

Montreal police will be handing out bike reflectors to those who are cycling without them.

They will be located on Boyer Street between Rosemount Boulevard and Des Carrieres Street.

The operation will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 7 p.m.

Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie has been deemed the deadliest borough for cyclists.

A total of 45 cyclists have died on Montreal roads from 2006 to 2017, according to the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec.

Ten of those deaths were located in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough — making it the deadliest in the Montreal area.

Those figures do not include the recent deaths that happened in 2018.

According to Quebec’s Highway Safety Code, cyclists must always carry a white reflector in the front of their bikes as well as a red one in the back.

Police say those who don’t comply with the rule will be let off with a warning and provided the necessary equipment.

Officers will also be answering people’s questions about bike safety and regulations.

—With files from Brayden Jagger-Haines and Annabelle Olivier

