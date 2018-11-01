Peel police investigating deaths of husband and wife in Mississauga

The Peel Regional Police homicide bureau is investigating after a husband and wife were found dead in separate locations in Mississauga.

Police said officers were called to a business in the area of Mavis Road and Central Parkway West at 5:39 a.m. on Thursday to investigate the death of man in his 50s. A spokesperson said the man died by suicide.

Media officer enroute to

Cedarglen Gate/Dundas

For on going investigation #Mississauga #PRP P180411730 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) November 1, 2018

Officers received information that led them to a home in the area of Cedarglen Gate and Dundas Street West and that’s where the body of a woman in her mid-40s was discovered, Peel police Const. Danny Marttini said.

The woman’s death is being treated as suspicious, though police have not said how she died.

“The particulars aren’t available at this time, just because it is an active and sensitive situation that we’re dealing with,” Marttini said.

The pair has not been identified. Police are currently canvassing the area looking for information and video. They are urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.