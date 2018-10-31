Crime
Police charge teen in connection with stabbing in Bradford West Gwillimbury

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A 17-year-old youth has been charged after a teen was stabbed in Bradford West Gwillimbury, police say.

According to South Simcoe police, on Sunday, officers were called to a local hospital where a 17-year-old was being treated for a stab wound.

Officers say an investigation revealed the teen had been stabbed during an altercation on Saturday, outside a home in the Bradford West Gwillimbury area.

Police say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

According to police, following an investigation, officers have charged a 17-year-old teen with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, no further details will be released.

Global News