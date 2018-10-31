Attempted child abduction in Hamilton leads to arrest

A man has been arrested by Hamilton Police and charged in relation to an alleged assault and attempted abduction downtown.

Police say on Monday afternoon, a woman was walking with her three-year-old daughter in the area of Bay and Main streets, where she was approached by an unknown man who picked up the child.

The mother managed to pull the child from the man’s arms and he quickly fled the area, police say.

However, police say the man then went to Jackson Square where he approached a 15-year-old girl and grabbed onto her, but she managed to break free and notify security.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on several charges including assault, abduction and failing to comply with probation.

Hamilton Police have laid a charge of Abduction and Assault against a 30-year-old Hamilton man. https://t.co/bSdM0vkjtK #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/Q2VASZHy9z — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 31, 2018