Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre in serious condition after crash in Brampton
Peel Paramedics say a man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Sandalwood Parkway East at Rattlesnake Road, west of Bramalea Road, just after 9 p.m. with reports of a collision.
Peel Regional Police said a motorcycle and a vehicle crashed and the male motorcyclist was injured.
Paramedics said they took the man to hospital in serious and potentially life-threatening condition.
Sandalwood Parkway was closed between Bramalea Road and Fernforest Drive for the investigation.
