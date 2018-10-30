Brampton traffic
October 30, 2018 10:43 pm

Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre in serious condition after crash in Brampton

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Peel Regional Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Brampton late Tuesday evening.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Peel Paramedics say a man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Sandalwood Parkway East at Rattlesnake Road, west of Bramalea Road, just after 9 p.m. with reports of a collision.

Peel Regional Police said a motorcycle and a vehicle crashed and the male motorcyclist was injured.

Paramedics said they took the man to hospital in serious and potentially life-threatening condition.

Sandalwood Parkway was closed between Bramalea Road and Fernforest Drive for the investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton
Brampton Crash
Brampton news
Brampton traffic
Peel Paramedics
peel regional police
Sandalwood Parkway

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News