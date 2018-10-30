Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre in serious condition after crash in Brampton

Peel Paramedics say a man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Sandalwood Parkway East at Rattlesnake Road, west of Bramalea Road, just after 9 p.m. with reports of a collision.

Peel Regional Police said a motorcycle and a vehicle crashed and the male motorcyclist was injured.

Paramedics said they took the man to hospital in serious and potentially life-threatening condition.

Sandalwood Parkway was closed between Bramalea Road and Fernforest Drive for the investigation.

#PRP in area of Sandalwood and Rattlesnake #Brampton for a collision. Motorcycle and vehicle involved. Driver being transported to a Trauma Centre. Extent of injuries unknown. Intersection closed for the investigation. Please use alternate route. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) October 31, 2018