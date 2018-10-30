Canada
October 30, 2018 6:19 pm

Suspected pepper spray incident at West Island high school sends 2 to hospital

By Online Producer  Global News

Montreal police and paramedics responded to the incident early Tuesday afternoon.

Pascal Marchand
A A

A high school in Montreal’s West Island was evacuated and two people were taken to hospital after an irritant gas was discharged inside the building early Tuesday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said about 12 people were affected by what they believe was pepper spray at École secondaire des Sources in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Urgences-santé spokesperson Benoit Garneau said two people were taken to hospital and six others were treated at the scene. They were a mix of students and staff.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Montreal police arrest teen after alleged threats against West Island high school

“We suspect it is probably pepper spray,” he said.

A total of three ambulances were at the scene. The Montreal fire department was also on hand to assist with the incident.

Bergeron said the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. but that the school was reopened later in the day.

A police report has been filed.

WATCH: Students treated for pepper spray exposure at Notre Dame High School: Calgary police

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
DDO
Dollard-des-Ormeaux
ecole secondaire des sources
irritant gas released
Montreal Police
Montreal's West Island
Pepper Spray
Police report
School
West Island

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News