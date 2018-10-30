Suspected pepper spray incident at West Island high school sends 2 to hospital

A high school in Montreal’s West Island was evacuated and two people were taken to hospital after an irritant gas was discharged inside the building early Tuesday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said about 12 people were affected by what they believe was pepper spray at École secondaire des Sources in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Urgences-santé spokesperson Benoit Garneau said two people were taken to hospital and six others were treated at the scene. They were a mix of students and staff.

“We suspect it is probably pepper spray,” he said.

A total of three ambulances were at the scene. The Montreal fire department was also on hand to assist with the incident.

Bergeron said the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. but that the school was reopened later in the day.

A police report has been filed.

