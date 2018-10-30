Teenager airlifted to London hospital following single-vehicle crash in Norfolk County

A teenager is fighting for her life in hospital following a single vehicle collision Monday night in Norfolk County.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just before midnight.

According to police, an 18-year-old female was driving south on Orange Hall Road when she left the roadway and entered the ditch, hitting a tree.

She suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in London for further treatment, officers said.

“Family have been notified and our thoughts and prayers are going out to them,” said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk. “I have a daughter myself and this is every parent’s worst nightmare, having police knock on their door or give them a phone call with regards to a motor vehicle collision involving a loved one.”

“Please do me a favour and please put your safety as a priority every time you get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.”

Just last week 10 people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle, chain reaction crash in Norfolk County.

“We’ve seen way too many collisions involving serious injuries and death,” said Sanchuk.

“We’re just asking everyone to please, please slow down.”

“We’re pleading with everybody. It’s costing people lives and people are becoming injured as a result of being involved in a motor vehicle collision.”

As of 7 a.m. Orange Hall Road was still closed between Plowman’s Line and Colonel Talbot Road to allow for further investigation.