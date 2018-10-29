Mike’s Monday Outlook: Rain coming before a cool Halloween

October seems to have worked backwards. After a cool start to the month, the last half of it has seen temperatures stay close to normal or warmer than normal.

Unfortunately, the cool start to the month will have a lasting impact, with temperatures at the end of the month likely to finish below normal, but staying away from being one of the coldest Octobers on record.

As of Monday, the daily mean temperature for the month is 2.7 C. Typically, the daily mean temperature will be 5 C in October.

Unlike the end of last week and the weekend, there’s a much clearer system moving over the province bringing precipitation. Snow will mostly be in northern Manitoba and rain in the south.

Winnipeg will likely see close to 10 mm by Tuesday morning will most of the rain falling Monday night. Rain will fall along a front with a break expected from the rain and snow in southern Manitoba Tuesday. There’s a chance for a few showers or light flurries Tuesday night, but no significant precipitation.

Wednesday will be overcast, keeping temperatures on the cool side. Unlike some memorable Halloweens, there’s no snow expected in southern Manitoba. It will be a cool night but temperatures shouldn’t fall too quickly under the cloud cover, so most trick-or-treating will be done with temperatures near 0 C.

The end of the week will see similar temperatures to Wednesday but with clearer conditions.

