Recipe: Vietnamese-style Nuoc Cham pork ribs

Co-owner and chef Bryan Satterford of Vancouver’s Juke Fried Chicken is here with a recipe for Vietnamese-style Nuoc Cham pork ribs.

These tasty ribs can either be deep fried as they are described below or grilled before being tossed with Nouc Cham vinaigrette and pickled chilies.

The recipe makes roughly 20-24 pieces.

Ingredients

Rib rub

15g Coriander seed

15g Fennel seed

15g Turmeric

15g Sweet smoked paprika

6g Cumin seed

6g Ginger, dried ground

4g Cayenne

4g Allspice

2g Clove

Salt, preferably diamond kosher

2 full racks of St Louis side ribs, cut and trimmed

2L Duck fat or canola oil (or enough to cover)

Nouc Cham Vinaigrette:

125ml Fish sauce

125ml Rice wine vinegar

30ml Sugar

30ml Tamari sauce

1 Thai chili, minced

1 large garlic clove, minced

Pickled Chilies

100g Chilies, thinly sliced

75ml Vinegar

35ml Water

15g Sugar

5g Salt

Additional Ingredients to Finish:

Rice flour and cornstarch, mixed 1/1 (enough to dredge the ribs)

Torn mint and Thai basil

Sliced green onion

Toasted peanuts

Toasted sesame seeds

Canola oil for frying

Method

Rib rub

In a mortar and pestle or spice grinder, crush spices until they resemble a fine powder. Rub the spice mixture evenly on the ribs and allow to sit for a minimum of four (4) hours, preferably overnight. Once marinated in the spices, season the ribs with salt and place in a high-sided roasting pan and cover with the duck fat or canola oil. Place in a 300°F oven and confit until ribs are tender but still hold their shape, about 90 minutes. Allow the ribs to cool fully to room temperature before removing from the oil, then chill the racks fully in the fridge. Slice the ribs into single bone pieces before deep frying.

Nouc Cham Vinaigrette

Place rice wine vinegar, sugar, Thai chili and garlic in a pot and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and add fish sauce and tamari. Allow to steep and cool before using.

Pickled Chilies

Mix vinegar, water, sugar and salt in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Pour mixture over sliced chilies. Cover container and allow to come to room temperature on the counter before refrigerating.

Ribs

Using either a counter top deep fryer or a high sided pot on the stove, heat canola oil to 350°F. Dredge the individually cut confit ribs in the rice flour and cornstarch mixture, being sure to cover them evenly. Tap off the excess flour and drop into the hot oil, a few ribs at a time making sure you don’t overload your pot. Allow the ribs to fry until they become golden and the center is hot, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the ribs from the fryer and place on a rack to allow the excess oil to drip off. Repeat steps 2 to 5 until all the ribs are cooked, be sure to allow the oil a few minutes between batches to come back up to temperature. Once all the ribs are cooked, place in a large bowl and toss them with the Nuoc Cham Vinaigrette (see above) and Pickled Chilies (see above). Place ribs on a high rimmed platter and top with the herbs, peanuts and sesame seeds.

