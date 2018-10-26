Grass fire burning in ‘multiple different directions’ east of Calgary

A large grass fire was seen burning east of Calgary on Friday afternoon.

Smoke and flames could be seen from the blaze burning near Garden Road just off Highway 1 in Rocky View County.

The fire was not far from homes in the area and smoke could be seen drifting toward other houses.

According to Rocky View Fire Department district chief Dax Huba, the fire was”moving in multiple different directions.”

He added several units were on scene fighting the flames.