October 26, 2018 5:04 pm

Grass fire burning in ‘multiple different directions’ east of Calgary

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Global1 captured footage of a grassfire burning east of Calgary on Friday.

A large grass fire was seen burning east of Calgary on Friday afternoon.

Smoke and flames could be seen from the blaze burning near Garden Road just off Highway 1 in Rocky View County.

The fire was not far from homes in the area and smoke could be seen drifting toward other houses.

According to Rocky View Fire Department district chief Dax Huba, the fire was”moving in multiple different directions.”

He added several units were on scene fighting the flames.

