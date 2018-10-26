Kelowna and District Safety Council helped by local business, firefighters

The Kelowna and District Safety Council received a pair of donations this week that totalled $5,000.

Donating $2,500 each to the non-profit society were the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society and August Luxury Motorcars.

“It was an amazing sight to see a crew of firefighters pull up to our office in a beautiful, big fire truck. And right alongside them was Matt August, in a Ferrari”, said Kelowna and District Safety Council (KDSC) director John Grimes.

Handing over the cheques were August, and, on behalf of the firefighters, Bryan Nykilchuk.

“Honestly, I got a lump in my throat,” Grimes said. “The donation makes a huge difference to us. Ten days ago, our situation was extremely discouraging, but now, because of the firefighters and Matt August, an emergency grant from the city, a significant donation from Pushor Mitchell, and donations, large and small, from many others, I am beginning to feel cautiously optimistic about making it through the year.”

According to Grimes, KDSC took a financial hit this year because of wildfire smoke, which discouraged enrollment in its motorcycle training courses, the non-profit’s main source of revenue. Grimes said the loss of income pushed KDSC deep into the red, and there was a strong likelihood that the organization would have to close its doors for good.

“We’re not totally out of the woods,” Grimes stated. “If anyone has been thinking of making a donation, I hope they’ll do so – there’s still a need.”

KDSC is a non-profit charity that offers a variety of programs promoting children’s safety skills including babysitting, first aid, home-alone, bicycle training, and more, as well as driving and motorcycle training for adults.