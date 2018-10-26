Community
October 26, 2018 5:07 pm

Kelowna and District Safety Council helped by local business, firefighters

By Online Journalist  Global News

The 38-year-old non-profit Kelowna and District Safety Council could be closing its doors after losing revenue because of cancelled courses over the summer due to wildfire smoke.

The Kelowna and District Safety Council received a pair of donations this week that totalled $5,000.

Donating $2,500 each to the non-profit society were the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society and August Luxury Motorcars.

“It was an amazing sight to see a crew of firefighters pull up to our office in a beautiful, big fire truck. And right alongside them was Matt August, in a Ferrari”, said Kelowna and District Safety Council (KDSC) director John Grimes.

Handing over the cheques were August, and, on behalf of the firefighters, Bryan Nykilchuk.

“Honestly, I got a lump in my throat,” Grimes said. “The donation makes a huge difference to us. Ten days ago, our situation was extremely discouraging, but now, because of the firefighters and Matt August, an emergency grant from the city, a significant donation from Pushor Mitchell, and donations, large and small, from many others, I am beginning to feel cautiously optimistic about making it through the year.”

According to Grimes, KDSC took a financial hit this year because of wildfire smoke, which discouraged enrollment in its motorcycle training courses, the non-profit’s main source of revenue. Grimes said the loss of income pushed KDSC deep into the red, and there was a strong likelihood that the organization would have to close its doors for good.

“We’re not totally out of the woods,” Grimes stated. “If anyone has been thinking of making a donation, I hope they’ll do so – there’s still a need.”

KDSC is a non-profit charity that offers a variety of programs promoting children’s safety skills including babysitting, first aid, home-alone, bicycle training, and more, as well as driving and motorcycle training for adults.

