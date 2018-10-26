Longtime Moncton councillor hopes to reclaim seat

A former city councillor in Moncton says his name will appear on a byelection ballot for a residents in Ward 3.

Brian Hicks, who served on council for over 16 years, says after receiving a call of support from Coun. Bryan Butler, he eventually decided he’d file nomination papers.

The vacancy in the most-populated ward in the municipality was left when Rob McKee was elected MLA for Moncton Centre in the recent provincial election.

“Ward 3 continues to be the fastest-growing area in the City of Moncton,” he says. “About a third of the residents live in Ward 3.”

Hicks lost in the race for the mayor’s seat to Dawn Arnold in 2016, but says his experience representing constituents can help him moving forward.

“I’ve always been able to look at contracts and tear them apart, and find out what’s good for taxpayers and what’s bad.”

He says getting the city out of a parking lot deal is one example of negotiations to prove his worth.

“I still think I have something to say,” says Hicks.

Candidates can start officially filing nomination papers Nov. 5. The byelections across the province will be held Dec. 10.