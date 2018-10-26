Police arrest 2, seize $40K in drugs, paraphernalia in Niagara Falls bust

A drug investigation in Niagara Falls has resulted in the arrest of two people, the seizure of drugs and a prohibited weapon.
READ MORE: Fate of Grimsby’s hospital returns to front burner
Niagara Regional Police say the investigation began earlier this year and resulted in the arrests of a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman on Thursday.
Police say a search warrant was executed at a home in the city, where cocaine, Xanax, trafficking paraphernalia, cash and a sawed down rifle was seized — worth almost $40,000.
READ MORE: No criminal act committed at Valour Park: Niagara Police
The accused are now facing several drugs and weapons charges.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.