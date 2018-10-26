Canada
October 26, 2018 2:35 pm
Updated: October 26, 2018 2:36 pm

Police arrest 2, seize $40K in drugs, paraphernalia in Niagara Falls bust

By Reporter  900 CHML

Drugs and weapons have been seized following an investigation in Niagara Falls.

A drug investigation in Niagara Falls has resulted in the arrest of two people, the seizure of drugs and a prohibited weapon.

Niagara Regional Police say the investigation began earlier this year and resulted in the arrests of a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman on Thursday.

Police say a search warrant was executed at a home in the city, where cocaine, Xanax, trafficking paraphernalia, cash and a sawed down rifle was seized — worth almost $40,000.

The accused are now facing several drugs and weapons charges.

