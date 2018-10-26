Police arrest 2, seize $40K in drugs, paraphernalia in Niagara Falls bust

A drug investigation in Niagara Falls has resulted in the arrest of two people, the seizure of drugs and a prohibited weapon.

Niagara Regional Police say the investigation began earlier this year and resulted in the arrests of a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman on Thursday.

Police say a search warrant was executed at a home in the city, where cocaine, Xanax, trafficking paraphernalia, cash and a sawed down rifle was seized — worth almost $40,000.

The accused are now facing several drugs and weapons charges.

Media Release: Drugs – Two arrested in Niagara Falls – https://t.co/ONs5rBwftV pic.twitter.com/7w8IQ4Yt3F — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) October 26, 2018