Nurse practitioners can now prescribe the abortion pill in Saskatchewan

Nurse practitioners in Saskatchewan can now prescribe mifegymiso.

The abortion pill became available in Saskatchewan last year.

Nurse practitioners have been advocating to be able to write prescriptions for the pill for some time.

The Saskatchewan Registered Nurse Association says it is important because it can increase access for the drug in rural and remote areas.

“Well we know that particularly in rural and remote locations in Saskatchewan that there maybe isn’t other health care professionals that are able to prescribe mifegymiso, so this allows nurse practitioners working in those areas to be able to support the patient’s needs,” SRNA interim executive director Jayne Naylen Horbach said.

Mifegymiso is designed for women in the first seven weeks of pregnancy.