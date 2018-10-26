Trent University hosts summit on issues related to living with dementia

Dementia is an overall term for a set of symptoms that are caused by disorders affecting the brain.

Over the years, society’s understanding of the condition has developed, and on Thursday, Trent University was host to a conference called Dementia Dialogues: Living Life Fully.

“We’ve pulled together a series of speakers on the medical issues, the legal issues, driving issues, and enjoyment issues, related to living with dementia,” says event co-chair, Dr. Jennifer Ingram.

One of the things doctors have learned is that a diagnosis of dementia is not a death sentence.

“Most people living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias actually do live in our community. They are not in homes. They are living well, they are active. Some are still working, with supports, so it’s a real change in the demographics we would have seen 20 years ago,” says Leslie Parham with the Alzheimer Society.

Some 564,000 Canadians are currently living with dementia. In the next 15 years, that number will balloon to 937,000.