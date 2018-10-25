Saskatoon weather outlook: system after system swings in

System after system slides in with some bringing a chance of precipitation.

Saskatoon forecast

Thursday

Temperatures flipped below freezing by a degree to start off the day and it felt like -4 with wind chill under partly cloudy skies.

The first clouds the city has seen in about a week stuck around through the morning as we warmed up to 6 C before noon.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies hang on through the afternoon with a weak system swinging through as we warm up to an afternoon high a degree or so into double digits.

Thursday night

Partly cloudy skies stick around through the evening before more clouds roll in overnight as we cool back below freezing by a degree or three.

Friday

-6 is what it’ll feel like early Friday with wind chill as you’re heading out the door in the morning with mostly cloudy skies to start the day and a chance of showers east of Saskatoon.

As the low pressure system that brought in our first batch of clouds in a while slides east, so will the clouds, with clouds clearing out to bring in some sunshine later in the day as we warm up to 11 C.

Weekend

A good chance of rain to start the weekend before sunshine returns later on Saturday with an afternoon high in low double digits as gusty winds pick up during the day.

Sunday will be mainly sunny until the afternoon when another wave of clouds rolls in later in the day as we aim to climb to a daytime high in upper single digits.

Work Week outlook

Another system is slated to slide through on Monday and bring back the clouds and precipitation during the day with an afternoon high hoping to make it into double digits.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies move in for the final two days of October with afternoon highs making it up into mid-single digits Tuesday and for Halloween on Wednesday.

The Oct. 25 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Deanne Chuiko near St. Walburg:

