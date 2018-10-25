Sexual assault charges laid in Harte Trail attack

An 18-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody facing charges after an incident on Charleswood‘s Harte Trail Wednesday evening.

A woman in her 40s told police she was walking on the trail near Harstone Road and Buckingham Road around 6 p.m., when she crossed paths with a man.

They continued walking in opposite directions, but the woman said she heard footsteps running toward her and turned to see the man sprinting in her direction while trying to undo his pants.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police seek flasher on Charleswood’s Harte Trail

The woman knocked the man to the ground and called for help. He ran off when another person came along.

The police Sex Crimes Unit tracked down the suspect a few hours later at a residence in the 600 block of Harstone Road.

Arnez Goodman, 18, faces sexual assault charges.

WATCH: New video to help show how to report a sexual assault