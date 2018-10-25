Canada
Blaine Higgs promises quick fix to New Brunswick paramedic shortage when he’s premier

New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs addresses supporters at his campaign headquarters in Quispamsis, N.B. on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.

New Brunswick’s Tory leader says his first priority “when” he becomes premier will be to find a solution to the province’s paramedic shortage.

Blaine Higgs says on his government’s first full day in office he will call on Medavie – the company that manages the ambulance service – and give them a week to come up with solutions.

In his response to the Liberal government’s throne speech, Higgs said it’s not acceptable that ambulances sit empty while families wait for urgent help.

A court ruling last year said bilingual paramedic service must be provided, but a labour adjudicator said there may be ways to lessen the language requirements, so the Liberal government has asked for a judicial review to be heard in late January.

Higgs says he expects the minority Liberal government of Premier Brian Gallant will be defeated in a confidence vote next Friday, and he would be asked to form government.

The Tories would need votes from the Green and People’s Alliance parties, but their leaders say they still haven’t decided how they’ll vote.

Higgs says he expects they could complete the transition and be back in the legislature with a Tory throne speech by late November or early December.

