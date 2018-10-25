Canada
October 25, 2018

74-year old man killed in fatal Hwy 89 crash

By Anchor  CJOY
Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Wellington County OPP have confirmed the identity of a driver killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 89 earlier this week as that of a 74-year old man.

Provincial police say Wayne Schultz of East-Zorra Tavistock Township was killed when two vehicles collided near Sideroad 15, just north of the Luther Marsh Wildlife area in Southgate Township on Tuesday morning.

A passenger and the driver of the other vehicle involved were also sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision closed the roadway to drivers for several hours around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23.

Wellington OPP say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

