74-year old man killed in fatal Hwy 89 crash

Wellington County OPP have confirmed the identity of a driver killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 89 earlier this week as that of a 74-year old man.

READ MORE: Two-vehicle crash claims a life in Southgate Township

Provincial police say Wayne Schultz of East-Zorra Tavistock Township was killed when two vehicles collided near Sideroad 15, just north of the Luther Marsh Wildlife area in Southgate Township on Tuesday morning.

A passenger and the driver of the other vehicle involved were also sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Man dead in single-vehicle crash

The collision closed the roadway to drivers for several hours around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23.

Wellington OPP say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#WellingtonOPP still investigating cause of fatal collision on #hwy89 near #Southgate Sr 15 that occurred at 9:15 this morning. Road remains closed till further notice. One driver killed. Two others transported with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/cGzvmnRgJu — OPP West (@OPP_WR) October 23, 2018