74-year old man killed in fatal Hwy 89 crash
Wellington County OPP have confirmed the identity of a driver killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 89 earlier this week as that of a 74-year old man.
Provincial police say Wayne Schultz of East-Zorra Tavistock Township was killed when two vehicles collided near Sideroad 15, just north of the Luther Marsh Wildlife area in Southgate Township on Tuesday morning.
A passenger and the driver of the other vehicle involved were also sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision closed the roadway to drivers for several hours around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23.
Wellington OPP say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
