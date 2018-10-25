Crime
October 25, 2018 9:39 am

Inmate who escaped Sudbury jail arrested: OPP

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

An inmate who escaped from the Sudbury jail has been arrested, police say.

According to Orillia OPP, on Oct. 9, officers received a report that 29-year-old Gaston Gagnon had escaped from the Sudbury jail and was believed to be in the Orillia area.

Following an investigation, officers say Gagnon was arrested on Wednesday.

Police say the accused is being held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Thursday.

