October 25, 2018 10:00 am
Updated: October 25, 2018 11:23 am

Scott Thompson: Are you surprised by where we are in politics?

Officers watch over the scene outside the Time Warner Center on Wednesday, Oct. 24. Law enforcement officials say a suspicious package that prompted an evacuation of CNN's offices is believed to contain a pipe bomb.

Wednesday, there were reports out of Washington, D.C., that explosive devices had been mailed to the homes of the Clintons and Obamas.

Soon after, CNN reported the same thing at its New York headquarters.

The pipe bombs were found two days after a similar scare at the home of George Soros, a liberal billionaire philanthropist.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also received a similar mystery package.

It appears the intended targets are all well-known Democrats and supporters of the Democratic party.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the acts “terrorizing.”

Considering the divisiveness in politics today and the U.S. president, who is hell-bent on insulting almost everyone he encounters, can we be surprised?

Yes, insults are one thing and bombs another, but it’s as if Donald Trump has given permission for every wacko to come out of the closet and raise hell.

Many laugh and howl when the president acts unpresidential by demeaning and threatening others.

However, whether you agree with his politics, what Trump has done is give everyone a free pass to act like a jackass — because he does.

At what point do we become concerned or embarrassed enough to demand a change in the way we treat each other?

Are you happy with this being the new piggish normal? I’m not.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML

