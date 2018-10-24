Winter clothing drive underway in South Okanagan

Cold weather is nearing, and the South Okanagan Real Estate Board is now gathering winter clothing for those in need.

The South Okanagan Real Estate Board (SOREB) says it has taken over the ‘Cover with Kindness Blanket Drive’ that was launched nine years ago by the Penticton Soupateria Society, and has rebranded it as the ‘Warm Up The Winter For Those In Need.’

This year, several real estate offices in the South Okanagan will act as clothing drop-off points, with donations being distributed next month.

READ MORE: Summer snow in Edmonton means early call for winter clothing donations

According to SOREB, clothing collection will start today, Wednesday, October 24th, with distribution taking place November 27th and 28th at St. Saviour’s Church hall, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations collected in other regions will go to agencies to assist those in need before winter sets in.

Items that are needed: Warm coats, pants, long underwear, socks, shirts, hats, gloves, boots, snow pants and blankets or sleeping bags.

If you have a donation and cannot make it to a drop site please give the South Okanagan Real Estate Board a call at 250-492-0626 to arrange a pickup.

READ MORE: Cobourg police launch winter clothing drive for youth

Drop sites:

Penticton

Century 21 Amos Realty, 104 – 383 Ellis Street, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Coldwell Banker Okanagan Realty, 101 -1873 Main Street, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RE/MAX Penticton Realty, 101 – 3115 Skaha Lake Road, Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Royal LePage Locations West Realty, 484 Main Street, Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Okanagan Real Estate Board, 103 – 3310 Skaha Lake Road, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Summerland

RE/MAX Orchard Country, 13012 Victoria Road N., Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Osoyoos

Royal LePage Desert Oasis Realty, 8512 Main Street, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RE/MAX Realty Solutions, 8507 Main Street, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Apex Mountain Resort

Apex Mountain main office