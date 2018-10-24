Saskatoon weather outlook: return of the clouds

Clouds enter into the mix as cooler days slide in with a chance of showers ahead.

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

-6 is what it felt like Wednesday morning with wind chill as temperatures fell back to -2 to start the day.

Sunny skies once again kicked off the morning as we warmed up into high single digits before noon.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine stick around for the remainder of the day as we warm up to a toasty afternoon high around 17 C.

Wednesday night

Mostly clear conditions linger into the evening with a few clouds potentially filtering through overnight as we cool back below freezing by a few degrees.

Thursday

-6 is what it’ll feel like Thursday morning with wind chill as you’re heading out the door in the morning under a mix of sun and cloud to start the day, the first clouds the region has seen in nearly a week!

As a low pressure system swings in a few more clouds are expected to roll through during the day as we slide up to an afternoon high a few degrees into double digits.

Friday

Clouds will stick around to start the day on Friday with a chance of showers early in the day before skies begin to clear during the day with some afternoon sunshine expected.

After starting the day out just below freezing, the mercury is slated to slide all the way up into double digits by a degree or so for a daytime high.

Weekend outlook

A trough sweeping through on Saturday will kick up some clouds and a good chance of showers, particularly early in the day, before some late day clearing.

More sunshine then moves in as a high pressure system slides by on Sunday with afternoon highs likely to make it into double digits both days this weekend.

