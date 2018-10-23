Two-vehicle crash claims a life in Southgate Township

Wellington County OPP are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 89, just north of the Luther Marsh Wildlife Area in Southgate Township. Police, along with Dufferin EMS and Wellington North Fire Service, responded to the two-vehicle crash near Sideroad 15 just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. READ MORE: Man pulled from burning SUV in Erin: OPP

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger and another driver were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The deceased will not be identified until next of kin have been notified.

Wellington OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call 1-888-310-1122.