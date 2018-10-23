Two-vehicle crash claims a life in Southgate Township
Wellington County OPP are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 89, just north of the Luther Marsh Wildlife Area in Southgate Township.
Police, along with Dufferin EMS and Wellington North Fire Service, responded to the two-vehicle crash near Sideroad 15 just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger and another driver were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The deceased will not be identified until next of kin have been notified.
Wellington OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call 1-888-310-1122.
