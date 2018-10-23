Montreal city councillor withdraws motion on religious symbols

Montreal city councillor Marvin Rotrand has withdrawn his motion that would have supported current and incoming elected officials should they choose to wear religious symbols at city council meetings.

The veteran councillor representing the Snowdon riding told Global News he’s very disappointed with both Mayor Valérie Plante and opposition leader Lionel Perez. He said Perez refused to endorse the motion and then Plante told council she couldn’t go along with it either.

The motion was in reaction to the newly elected Quebec government’s electoral promise to introduce legislation that would ban public servants in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols while on the job.

The councillor claims he had 20 civil liberty groups backing his motion that would have welcomed elected officials to wear their religious symbols in council.

But he hasn’t given up hope. Rotrand says the mayors of suburban municipalities on the island can introduce a motion at the next agglomeration council and that one cannot be withdrawn which would force the agglomeration to vote on it.

But Rotrand was expecting the motion to pass unanimously.

Premier François Legault’s government doesn’t plan to apply the ban to elected officials but Rotrand wanted to “get ahead of the curve” and send a message to the premier that council welcomes members to wear their religious symbols.

“People are looking for leadership,” he said.

The next agglomeration council meeting is Thursday at 5 p.m.

