Election Day is Wednesday: Are you ready to vote, Winnipeg?

If you haven’t taken advantage of advance voting in Winnipeg, Wednesday is your only chance to cast your ballot for mayor, city council, and school trustees. The ballot will also include a yes/no question on the heated debate over opening the city’s iconic Portage and Main intersection.

…but how do you vote? Whether this is your first time voting or you’re a veteran at the polls, there are a few things you’ll need to remember for Election Day.

Am I eligible?

To vote for mayor and council, you need to be a Canadian citizen, over the age of 18, and a resident or property owner in Winnipeg for at least six months (as of April 24 or earlier).

To vote for school trustee, the first two requirements apply, but you must also be an actual resident of the school division for at least six months and a resident in the school division ward on Election Day.

If you’re a registered property owner in a school division, but don’t actually live there, you don’t have the right to vote for a trustee in that division.

What kind of ID do I need?

Whether you received a voter card in the mail or not, you’ll need to show some ID at the polls confirming your name and current address.

Photo ID isn’t a requirement, but if you have identification like a (valid) driver’s license, an Enhanced Identification card, or any photo ID issued by a government agency, that will be enough to get you into the voting booth.

There’s a wide range of other forms of identification that you can use. Two pieces of ID that provide evidence of your name and current address would be sufficient, including anything from a Manitoba Health card, a credit card statement, a utility bill, birth certificate, to an Indian Status card, a band membership card, etc.

Where do I vote?

If you have a voter card, the exact location of your polling station will be there. Otherwise, visit the City of Winnipeg’s election site and type in your address to see the voting location closest to you.

When can I vote?



The election takes place Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

