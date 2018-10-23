Canada
No decision by Saskatoon city council on Pay-As-You-Throw waste utility

Saskatoon city council passes curbside organics collection program, defers Pay-As-You-Throw waste utility decision to next meeting.

Saskatoon city council has – yet again – deferred making a decision on a Pay-As-You-Throw (PAYT) waste utility.

Councillors debated the issue for hours on Monday before asking for more clarity on costs.

PAYT would have property owners pay for garbage collection based on the size of the bin.

They did pass – by a seven to four vote – to implement a city-wide curbside organics collection program.

That means bins with organic waste will be picked up to be taken for composting.

How it will be paid for still has to be decided.

City council will continue to the debate the issues at its next meeting on Nov. 19.

