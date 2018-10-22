Charges laid after man goes streaking at Edmonton bull-riding event

Charges have been laid after a man went streaking at the PBR Canada event over the weekend.

Those in attendance at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Saturday night received more than they bargained for when a naked man jumped into the ring and rolled around in the dirt before hopping over the fence and into the crowd.

The incident happened at around 8:45 p.m. during PBR Canada’s Monster Energy Tour. The man was removed by the venue’s security team and turned over to Edmonton police, according to Kacie Albert with PBR Canada.

On Monday, police said a 31-year-old man was charged with public mischief and nudity. His name was not released.

“It was reported to police that the male was intoxicated and lost a bet to his friends, which precipitated him streaking through the arena,” EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison said in an email to Global News.

This was the first time PBR Canada’s Monster Energy Tour stopped in Edmonton. The event is the final regular-season Monster Energy Tour event before the PBR Canada finals.

PBR (Professional Bull Riders) brings together professional bull riders from around the world to compete in various events throughout the year. More than 600 bull riders from the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico hold PBR memberships.