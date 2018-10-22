Patrick Brown defeats incumbent Linda Jeffrey to become mayor of Brampton

Patrick Brown has defeated incumbent Linda Jeffrey to become the mayor of Brampton.

Brown’s bid for mayor marked his third attempt at a political comeback after resigning as Progressive Conservative leader in January amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Brown entered the race to win back his leadership job in February, before the provincial election, but dropped out shortly after. Then in July, he launched a bid to become Peel regional chair, but that was taken away after the Doug Ford government turned the position into an appointed role instead.

Brown faced an uphill battle against Jeffrey, a former Liberal cabinet minister, who had the support of high-profile politicians from major parties, including some of Brown’s former colleagues.

Jeffrey became mayor in 2014 after she defeated then-incumbent Susan Fennell. Prior to that, she was an MPP from 2003 to 2014, representing Brampton Centre and the former district of Brampton-Springdale.

Once Brown registered for the race, Jeffrey took to Twitter to call out his true intentions, saying the mayoral race was an opportunity to “rehabilitate” his career.

“While I welcome Mr. Brown’s entry into the race, I would like to bring the attention of Brampton voters that the ink barely dried on his lease before he decided to seek our city’s highest office,” read Jeffrey’s tweet.

“Compare this to my 35 plus years of living, working and volunteering in Brampton as well as representing constituents on City Council and in the Legislature prior to being elected Mayor,” another tweet read.

Despite Brown’s efforts to turn the page on the scandal that erupted in January, when CTV News reported allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against the then-Tory leader by two women — claims he has denied — his days at the provincial legislature are still making headlines.

A government document leaked to the media this week — just days before the vote in Brampton — showed Brown spent nearly $300,000 on support staff and office operations after resigning as leader and being turfed from the Tory caucus. The expenses were in line with legislative rules and involved severance payments to staff, Brown said in a statement.

Brown is also suing CTV News for defamation, although the broadcaster maintains it did nothing wrong when reporting the allegations against him.

He’s also writing a tell-all book about what he has described as his “political assassination.”

—With files from The Canadian Press